Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (13th September 2020)

New cases: 12 Total confirmed case: 5690 Total active cases: 1782 Total recovered: 3731 (7 New) Total number of tests conducted: 48556 (443 New) Total deaths: 177 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-13th-september-2020?lang=en

