Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (15th September 2020)

New cases: 4 Total confirmed case: 5701 Total active cases: 1761 Total recovered: 3762 (20 New) Total number of tests conducted: 48816 (161 New) Total deaths: 178 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-15th-september-2020?lang=en

