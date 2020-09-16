Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (16th September 2020)

New cases: 3 Total confirmed case: 5704 Total active cases: 1762 Total recovered: 3764 (2 New) Total number of tests conducted: 48963 (147 New) Total deaths: 178 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-16th-september-2020?lang=en

