Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (20th October 2020)

New cases: 1 Total confirmed cases: 5861 Total active cases: 922 Total recovered: 4757 (0 New) Total number of tests conducted: 58225 (223 New) Total deaths: 182 (1 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-20th-october-2020?lang=en

