Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (24 July 2020)

New cases: 68 Total confirmed cases: 3454 Total active cases: 1989 Total recovered: 1378 (50 New) Total number of tests conducted: 26213 (457 New) Total deaths: 87 (8 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-24-july-2020?lang=en

New cases: 68

Total confirmed cases: 3454

Total active cases: 1989

Total recovered: 1378 (50 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 26213 (457 New)

Total deaths: 87 (8 New)...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...