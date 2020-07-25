Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (24 July 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Juillet 2020


New cases: 68 Total confirmed cases: 3454 Total active cases: 1989 Total recovered: 1378 (50 New) Total number of tests conducted: 26213 (457 New) Total deaths: 87 (8 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-24-july-2020?lang=en

New cases: 68

Total confirmed cases: 3454

Total active cases: 1989

Total recovered: 1378 (50 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 26213 (457 New)

Total deaths: 87 (8 New)...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 24/07/2020

​Tchad : un homme suspect habillé en femme arrêté

​Tchad : un homme suspect habillé en femme arrêté

Tchad : début d'enrôlement des candidats au baccalauréat à Goz Beida Tchad : début d'enrôlement des candidats au baccalauréat à Goz Beida 24/07/2020

Populaires

Tchad : un procureur retrouvé mort dans sa chambre

24/07/2020

Tchad : nomination au ministère de l'Éducation nationale et de la Promotion civique

24/07/2020

Tchad : des armes, des faux billets et de la drogue saisis par la gendarmerie, 29 arrestations

24/07/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : violences basées sur le genre, le personnel judiciaire du Dar Tama se renforce
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 12/07/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Coronavirus : une aubaine pour Idriss Déby ?

Coronavirus : une aubaine pour Idriss Déby ?

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda