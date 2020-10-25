Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (25th October 2020)

New cases: 3 Total confirmed cases: 5890 Total active cases: 416 Total recovered: 5291 (3 New) Total number of tests conducted: 60115 (514 New) Total deaths: 183 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-25th-october-2020?lang=en

