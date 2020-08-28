Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (28th August 2020)

New cases: 27 Total confirmed cases: 5523 Total active cases: 2206 Total recovered: 3143 (7 New) Total number of tests conducted: 44219 (421 New) Total deaths: 174 (1 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-28th-august-2020?lang=en

New cases: 27

Total confirmed cases: 5523

Total active cases: 2206

Total recovered: 3143 (7 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 44219 (421 New)

Total deaths: 174 (1 ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...