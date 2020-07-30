Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (29 July 2020)

New cases: 120 Total confirmed cases: 3858 Total active cases: 1991 Total recovered: 1760 (32 New) Total number of tests conducted: 28688 (1174 New) Total deaths: 107 (4 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-29-july-2020?lang=en

