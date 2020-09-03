Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (2nd September 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Septembre 2020


New cases: 3 Total confirmed cases: 5579 Total active cases: 1904 Total recovered: 3500 (80 New) Total number of tests conducted: 45789 (167 New) Total deaths: 175 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-2nd-september-2020?lang=en

New cases: 3

Total confirmed cases: 5579

Total active cases: 1904

Total recovered: 3500 (80 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 45789 (167 New)

Total deaths: 175 (...

Tchad - COVID-19 : 20 guéris, 36 malades sous traitement

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali

Afrique centrale : la reprise économique doit passer par une réforme de la réglementation des changes

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

