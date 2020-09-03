Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (2nd September 2020)

New cases: 3 Total confirmed cases: 5579 Total active cases: 1904 Total recovered: 3500 (80 New) Total number of tests conducted: 45789 (167 New) Total deaths: 175 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-2nd-september-2020?lang=en

