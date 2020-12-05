Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (4th December 2020)

New cases: 4 Total confirmed cases: 6047 Total active cases: 44 Total recovered: 5472 (0 New) Lost to follow-up: 104 Outcome under investigation: 242 Total number of tests conducted: 75634 (484 New) Total Death: 185 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-4th-december-2020?lang=en

