Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (7th September 2020)

New cases: 7 Total confirmed case: 5621 Total active cases: 1855 Total recovered: 3590 (39 New) Total number of tests conducted: 46750 (114 New) Total deaths: 176 (1 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-7th-september-2020?lang=en
