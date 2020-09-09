Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (8th September 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Septembre 2020


New cases: 9 Total confirmed case: 5630 Total active cases: 1851 Total recovered: 3603 (13 New) Total number of tests conducted: 46857 (107 New) Total deaths: 176 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-8th-september-2020?lang=en

New cases: 9

Total confirmed case: 5630

Total active cases: 1851

Total recovered: 3603 (13 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 46857 (107 New)

Total deaths: 176 (0 ...

