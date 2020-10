Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 situation update as of 3rd October 2020

In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered no new COVID-19 cases, four new recoveries, and no new deaths. Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 5,783 cases including 179 deaths. Of these cases, 1,152 are imported infections and 4,631 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 4,539 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,065. […]

