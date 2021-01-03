Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 update (2 January 2021)

New Cases: 28 Total confirmed cases: 6712 Total Active cases: 626 Total recovered: 5710 (2 new) Lost to follow-up: 108 Outcome under investigation: 76 Total number of tests conducted: 87142 (259 new) Total Deaths: 192 (1 new) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-update-2-january-2021?lang=en

New Cases: 28 Total confirmed cases: 6712 Total Active cases: 626 Total recovered: 5710 (2 new) Lost to follow-up: 108 Outcome under investigation: 76 Total number of t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...