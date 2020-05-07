Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Mali: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) response to COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Mai 2020


In Mali, the ICRC is adapting its activities to the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic. Observance of hygiene measures makes it possible to provide humanitarian aid to people victims of the armed conflict and other situations of violence while protecting them. Long before the declaration of the first positive cases in Mali, the ICRC delegation […]

