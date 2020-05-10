Coronavirus – Mali: UAE sends medical aid to Mali in fight against COVID-19

The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing six metric tons of medical supplies and testing kits to Mali to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. The aid will assist approximately 6,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus. Commenting on the aid delivery, Yousef Saif Al […]

