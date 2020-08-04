Coronavirus – Morocco : Qatar Supports Morocco to Confront Coronavirus Pandemic

The Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Kingdom of Morocco handed over a support from Qatar Charity to the special fund for the management of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Morocco to confront the repercussions of the Coronavirus crisis. This support to the Moroccan fund comes within the framework of the endeavor of […]

