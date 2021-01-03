Coronavirus – Namibia: COVID-19 Update 3 January 2021

As we navigate through the new year, lets mask-up, sanitize and clean our hands, avoid gatherings and minimize non-essential trips. New COVID-19 cases 462 COVID-19 deaths 2 New Recoveries 124 The hospitalized confirmed cases are 261 of which 41 cases are in intensive care units (ICUs) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-namibia-covid19-update-3-january-2021?lang=en

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...