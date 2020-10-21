Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Household Seroprevalence Survey to study the impact of COVID-19 in Nigeria

The ongoing COVID-19 Household Seroprevalence Survey aims to better understand the burden of COVID-19 infection in the country. Ongoing activities include household sample collection for COVID-19 testing and treatment for malaria patients diagnosed in selected states. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-nigeria-covid19-household-seroprevalence-survey-to-study-the-impact-of-covid19-in-nigeria?lang=en

The ongoing COVID-19 Household Seroprevalence Survey aims to better unde...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...