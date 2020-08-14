Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 response in southern Nigeria boosts surveillance of other diseases


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Août 2020


In many countries, tackling the COVID-19 pandemic has taken cues from other disease approaches, such as lessons from protecting communities against Ebola. But in Nigeria’s Niger Delta, health workers have found inspiration from guarding against the coronavirus. They have exploited the rigorous surveillance standard set by the COVID-19 response to keep from losing sight of […]

