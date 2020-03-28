Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Nigeria: Federal Government Releases 10 Billion Naira Grant to Lagos State


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Mars 2020


The Federal Government has released 10billion Naira grant to Lagos State to increase its capacity to respond to the COVID19 outbreak. This was made known by the Honorable Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, in a press briefing held at the Ministry’s Headquarters today, 27th March 2020. The Minister said, the sum of 5 billion […]

The Federal Government has released 10billion Naira grant to Lagos State to increase its capacity to respond to the COVID19 outbreak.

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



