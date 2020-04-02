Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Nigeria: Federal Government confirms 151 Cases of COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Avril 2020


The Honorable Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has confirmed 151 recorded cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. He stated this at a press briefing on the 1st of April 2020, saying also that 82 are in Lagos, 28 in FCT, 8 in Oyo, 14 in Osun, 4 each in Ogun and Edo, 3 in Kaduna, […]

