The COVID-19 test conducted on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, CON, has today returned a NEGATIVE result. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-nigeria-governor-of-the-central-bank-of-nigeria-tests-negative-for-coronavirus?lang=en

