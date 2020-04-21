Coronavirus – Nigeria : National Rapid Response Team deploys 23 RRTs to COVID-19 affected states

The National Rapid Response Team (RRTs), deployed 23 RRTs to COVID-19 affected areas. There had also been active case search in communities, due to community transmission. This was disclosed by the Honorable Minister of State for Health Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora at the Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19. He said, as of today, 21st April, […]

