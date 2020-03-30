Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Nigeria: On the 29th of March 2020, Fourteen (14) new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Mars 2020


• On the 29th of March 2020, Fourteen (14) new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria • Till date, One hundred and eleven (111) cases have been confirmed, three cases have been discharged and one death from COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria • Of the Fourteen(14) new cases reported on the 29th of March, Five(5) […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



