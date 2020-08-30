Coronavirus – Nigeria: The dedicated few protecting children at north-east Nigeria’s frontlines

Shadrach, alongside other humanitarian workers like him, are ensuring children in north-east Nigeria are safe and kept together with their families, especially during emergencies Making a difference can have its moments of peril. For Shadrach Adawara, one such moment came in 2016, when working to reunify children who had been separated from their parents due […]

Shadrach, alongside other humanitarian workers like him, are ensuring children in north-east Nigeria are safe and kept together...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...