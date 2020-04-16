Coronavirus – Nigeria: UN provides vital supplies for Nigeria Government’s COVID-19 response

The United Nations today received delivery of vital health supplies to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria on a flight funded by APM Terminals. The supplies, made up of 10,000 test kits, 15 oxygen concentrators, and various personal protective equipment (PPE), vaccines, IEHK/PEP kits, and other vital health supplies, will support the […]

