Coronavirus – OCHA-Bucky: A COVID-19 Model to Inform Humanitarian Operations – Model Methodology

1 Introduction Severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2) emerged in Wuhan, China, in November 2019. By October 2020, this virus had resulted in more than 41.5 million cases of COVID-19 and 1 million deaths. The majority of COVID-19 cases currently being reported are predominantly in developed countries, such as the United States, Brazil, Russia, and […]

1 Introduction Severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2) emerged in Wuhan, China, in November 2019. ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...