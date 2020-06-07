Coronavirus – Rwanda: COVID-19 Update

Ten (10) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 1558 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to four hundred and twenty (420). To date, two hundred and eightty-two (282) patients have recovered and been discharged. The number of active cases is a hundred and thirty-six (136) and two (2) deaths. […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...