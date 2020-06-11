Coronavirus – Rwanda: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Approves an Additional US$111.06 Million Disbursement to Rwanda to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic

The IMF approved US$111.06 million (SDR80.1 million), a second disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) bringing the total IMF COVID-19 emergency support to Rwanda to US$ 220.46 million to help urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the pandemic; Rwanda’s economy has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with weaker domestic demand losses […]

