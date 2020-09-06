Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update COVID-19 (03 September 2020)

Thirty-seven (37) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 5079 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to four thousand, two hundred, and fifty-five (4255). To date, two thousand, one hundred, and sixty-three (2163) patients have recovered and been discharged, including ninety-two (92) in the past 24 hours. The number of […]

Thirty-seven (37) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 5079 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of conf...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...