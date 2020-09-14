Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update COVID-19 12 September 2020

Thirty-one (31) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 2901 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to four thousand, five hundred, and thirty-four (4565). To date, two thousand, five hundred, and forty-four (2544) patients have recovered and been discharged, including ninety-four (94) in the past 24 hours. The number of […]

Thirty-one (31) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 2901 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confi...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...