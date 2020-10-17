Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update COVID-19 (16 October 2020)

Tweve (12) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 3450 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to four thousand, nine hundred, and sixty-five (4965). To date, four thousand, six hundred, and sixty-four (4664) patients have recovered and been discharged, including sixty-three (63) in the past 24 hours. The number of […]

