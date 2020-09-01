Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus: Rwanda Update COVID-19 31 August 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Septembre 2020


Forty-three (43) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 4763 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to four thousand and sixty-three (4063). To date, two thousand, and thirteen (2013) patients have recovered and been discharged, including ninety-five (95) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is two […]

Forty-three (43) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 4763 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed case...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 01/09/2020

Tchad : désordre dans des hôpitaux, "nous sommes au courant. Vous allez voir ce qui va se passer"

Tchad : désordre dans des hôpitaux, "nous sommes au courant. Vous allez voir ce qui va se passer"

Tchad : le comité d’orientation scientifique de l'ONG IHDL en conclave à Moundou Tchad : le comité d’orientation scientifique de l'ONG IHDL en conclave à Moundou 01/09/2020

Populaires

Tchad : le nouveau calendrier scolaire 2020-2021 dévoilé

01/09/2020

Tchad : des nouveaux membres du CNDP désignés par décret

01/09/2020

Tchad : désordre dans des hôpitaux, "nous sommes au courant. Vous allez voir ce qui va se passer"

01/09/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : Kalzeube Payimi appelle à la mobilisation pour la protection de l'environnement
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/08/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali

(Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense (Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense 22/08/2020 - Brahim Oguelemi

ANALYSE - 19/08/2020 - Leoncio Amada NZE

Afrique centrale : la reprise économique doit passer par une réforme de la réglementation des changes

Afrique centrale : la reprise économique doit passer par une réforme de la réglementation des changes

Asecna, un tremplin pour la magistrature suprême ? Asecna, un tremplin pour la magistrature suprême ? 18/08/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda