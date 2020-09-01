Coronavirus: Rwanda Update COVID-19 31 August 2020

Forty-three (43) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 4763 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to four thousand and sixty-three (4063). To date, two thousand, and thirteen (2013) patients have recovered and been discharged, including ninety-five (95) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is two […]

