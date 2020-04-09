Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus – 8 April 2020

5 new coronavirus cases were identified today, out of 772 samples tested in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 110 (of whom 7 have recovered). – 4 contacts of previously confirmed positive cases, who were identified through tracing – 1 frequent traveler All new cases have been isolated […]

