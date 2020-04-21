Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – São Tomé and Príncipe: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Approves a US$12 Million Disbursement to São Tomé and Príncipe to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Avril 2020


The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a heavy toll on São Tomé and Príncipe’s economy; To address the urgent balance-of-payments needs, the IMF approved about US$12 million emergency assistance for São Tomé and Príncipe under the Rapid Credit Facility. The country will also benefit from IMF debt service relief under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust; […]

