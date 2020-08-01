Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Coronavirus – Seychelles: Department of Foreign Affairs conducts last repatriation meeting


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Juillet 2020


On Thursday 30 July 2020, the Department of Foreign Affairs held its last repatriation meeting, chaired by Secretary of State Faure, in the presence of representatives from Health, Air Seychelles, Immigration and ANHRD. With the resumption of commercial flights on August 1, 2020, it was understood by all parties that there will no longer be […]

