Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Public Notice (Freetown 24th April 2020 Time: 2:30PM)

As a way of intensifying the fight against Coronavirus-2019 (COVID-19) at district level, the COVID-19 National Response Team would like to inform the general public that the following people have been appointed as District Coordinators for the COVID-19 Response with immediate effect. 1. Umaru Vandi – Kenema District 2. Morie Feika – Kailahun District 3. […]

As a way of intensifying the fight against Coronavirus-2019 (COVID-19) at district level, the COVID-19 National Respons...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...