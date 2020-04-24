Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Public Notice (Freetown 24th April 2020 Time: 2:30PM)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Avril 2020


As a way of intensifying the fight against Coronavirus-2019 (COVID-19) at district level, the COVID-19 National Response Team would like to inform the general public that the following people have been appointed as District Coordinators for the COVID-19 Response with immediate effect. 1. Umaru Vandi – Kenema District 2. Morie Feika – Kailahun District 3. […]

