Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for Covid-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Avril 2020


Monday 13th April 2020, positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sierra Leone remains at 10. All 10 cases are in the designated treatment facility and are in stable condition. Total cumulative number in quarantine is 1,363. Current number of persons in quarantine is 614. Restrictions to limit movement between districts still remains in force except […]

Monday 13th April 2020, positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sierra Leone remains at 10. All 10 cases are in the designated treatment f...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



