Coronavirus – Somalia: COVID-19 Impact Update No. 3 (As of 26 April 2020)

Situation Overview Since 13 April, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Somalia has spiked rapidly from 25 to 390 (286 male,104 female) as of 25 April. Eighteen people have died and 10 others recovered. Those affected include 15 health workers. After a handful of initial cases related to travel, community transmission now accounts for […]

