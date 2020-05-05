Coronavirus – Somalia: Cross Border Movements

In Week 18, between 26 April to 2 May 2020, a total of 2,772 movements were observed at various Flow Monitoring Points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 64 per cent were incoming flows and 36 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. […]

