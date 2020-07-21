Coronavirus – Somalia: Puntland Ministry of Education and UNICEF launch on-line learning platform

As schools remain closed, the Learning Passport will enable children to keep learning at home As schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, UNICEF and the Government of Puntland in Somalia have launched the Learning Passport, a digital remote learning platform where children can access educational content both online and offline from their homes. […]
As schools remain closed, the Learning Passport will enable children to keep learning at home As schools remain closed due to the CO...
As schools remain closed, the Learning Passport will enable children to keep learning at home As schools remain closed due to the CO...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...