Coronavirus – Somalia: Puntland Ministry of Education and UNICEF launch on-line learning platform

As schools remain closed, the Learning Passport will enable children to keep learning at home As schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, UNICEF and the Government of Puntland in Somalia have launched the Learning Passport, a digital remote learning platform where children can access educational content both online and offline from their homes. […]

As schools remain closed, the Learning Passport will enable children to keep learning at home As schools remain closed due to the CO...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...