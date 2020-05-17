Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (17 May 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Mai 2020


New cases confirmed today: 64 Benadir: 33 Somaliland: 16 Galmudug: 8 Koonfur Galbeed: 7 Male: 45 Female: 19 Recovery: 4 Death: 1 Total confirmed cases: 1421 Total recoveries: 152 Total deaths: 56 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-17-may-2020?lang=en

New cases confirmed today: 64 Benadir: 33 Somaliland: 16 Galmudug: 8 Koonfur Galbeed: 7

Male: 45 Female: 19 Recovery: 4 Death: 1

Total confirmed cases: 1421 Total recoverie...

