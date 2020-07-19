Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (19th July 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 8 Somaliland: 7 Benadir: 1 Male: 6 Female: 2 Recovery: 5 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 3,119 Total recoveries: 1,457 Total deaths: 93 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-19th-july-2020?lang=en

New cases confirmed today: 8 Somaliland: 7 Benadir: 1

Male: 6 Female: 2 Recovery: 5 Death: 0

Total confirmed cases: 3,119 Total recoveries: 1,457 Total deaths: 93 Read more on http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...