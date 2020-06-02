Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (2 June 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 66 Benadir: 33 Somaliland: 26 Puntland: 7 Male: 42 Female: 24 Recovery: 19 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 2,089 Total recoveries: 380 Total deaths: 79 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-2-june-2020?lang=en

