Coronavirus: Somalia Weekly Polio Update

Four new circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) positive sewage samples have been identified from environmental surveillance (ES) sites in Mogadishu, indicating ongoing transmission and circulation of polioviruses. This brings the total number of cVDPV2 positive samples to 11 in 2020. The last reported case of paralysis in a child due to cVDPV2 was 8 […]

