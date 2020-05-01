Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – South Africa: Address by Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, on the occasion of the Media Briefing on COVID-19 Transport Level 4 Directions


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Mai 2020


By Fikile Mbalula, Minister of Transport We have always been mindful that Transport is not only an enabler of economic activity and access to social amenities, but also a potent instrument, capable of spreading the COVID-19 virus far and wide. After all, it was the aviation sector that enabled the virus to reach our shores. […]

