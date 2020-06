Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa, 3rd June 2020

Tests conducted: 785979 Positive cases identified: 37525 Recoveries: 19682 Deaths: 792 New cases: 1713 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-statistics-in-south-africa-3rd-june-2020?lang=en

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...