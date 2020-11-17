Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (16 November 2020)

COVID-19 Update: A total of 12755 tests were conducted since the last report, with 1245 new cases. We report 73 more COVID-19 related deaths (15 being reported in the past 48hrs) bringing the total number of deaths to 20314. Click here to view report: https://buff.ly/3fc2bN9 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-update-for-south-africa-16-november-2020?lang=en

COVID-19 Update: A total of 12755 tests were conducted since the last report, with 1245 new c...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...