Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (30th August 2020)

COVID-19 Update: A total of 21902 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 2505 new cases. Regrettably, we report 47 more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 14028. Click the link to view the full report: https://bit.ly/2QCCSrZ Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-update-for-south-africa-30th-august-2020?lang=en

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...